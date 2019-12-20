$6.40 Million in Sales Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will post sales of $6.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.30 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $24.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $24.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.65 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $27.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $15.16 on Friday. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

