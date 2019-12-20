$680.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to post sales of $680.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.06 million. Stars Group reported sales of $652.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stars Group has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

