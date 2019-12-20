$86.38 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to post $86.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.95 million and the lowest is $82.80 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $77.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year sales of $339.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.80 million to $342.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $328.02 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $331.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 14.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 63.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 14.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 50.29 and a quick ratio of 50.29. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

