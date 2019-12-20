8X8 (EGHT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2019 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world's first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. "

12/10/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/28/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/14/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/5/2019 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/31/2019 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2019 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $171,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

