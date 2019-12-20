Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will report sales of $32.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $34.80 million. Abraxas Petroleum reported sales of $36.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full-year sales of $134.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.20 million to $138.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.20 million, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $134.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXAS. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

