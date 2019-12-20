Absolute Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Absolute has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $27,836.00 and $2,206.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

