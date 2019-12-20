Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $67,971.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.18 or 0.06857127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,071,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, BitForex, YoBit, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, IDEX, ZBG, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, HitBTC, Ethfinex, CoinBene, CoinPlace and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.