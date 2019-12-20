Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.55 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.95.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $210.82. 1,145,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.92. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Invictus RG boosted its stake in Accenture by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

