Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.80

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Accenture to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $211.10. 4,106,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,117. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.24.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

