Actinium Hits Market Capitalization of $749,634.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $749,634.00 and $1,282.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066623 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 16,539,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

