Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of ATVI opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

