Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $373,459.00 and $544,093.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.01785509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02610794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00556971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00646996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056687 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.