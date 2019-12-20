AdHive (ADH) Price Up 12.1% This Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $77,207.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

