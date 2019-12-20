Aditus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,554.00 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Aditus has a market cap of $90,962.00 and approximately $18,554.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aditus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus’ genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork.

Aditus Token Trading

Aditus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

