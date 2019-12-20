Advanced Technology Coin Trading Down 22% This Week (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $36,517.00 and $163.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,163,951 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

