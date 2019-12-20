Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.68. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.