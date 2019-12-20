AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AEGON by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AEGON by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.62 on Friday. AEGON has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

