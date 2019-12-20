Aeon Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $656.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00656983 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

