Aeron Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2.78 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01226131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, Mercatox, Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin, Binance, Kuna, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

