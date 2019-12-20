AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.11 Million

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce $73.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.80 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $75.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $359.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $367.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.47 million, with estimates ranging from $390.15 million to $440.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $394,313.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 48,272 shares of company stock worth $2,853,151 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

