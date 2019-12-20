AgaveCoin (AGVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,299.00

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. AgaveCoin has a market cap of $18.46 million and $12,299.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AgaveCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin's total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

