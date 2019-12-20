Agrocoin (AGRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $129,078.00

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Agrocoin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Agrocoin has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $129,078.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Agrocoin

Agrocoin is a token. It launched on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. Agrocoin’s official website is bitagro.io. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

