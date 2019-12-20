Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

