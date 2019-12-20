AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

AKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Get AK Steel alerts:

NYSE:AKS opened at $3.33 on Thursday. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AK Steel will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AK Steel by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AK Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.