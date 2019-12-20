Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $7.40 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 131,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $251,550.00. Also, VP David Aichele sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $79,335.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock worth $673,443. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

