Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. G.Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of AA opened at $21.47 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 22.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,024,000 after purchasing an additional 549,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 64,397 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 352,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 53,752 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

