Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 2,476,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,645. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.45. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 323.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

