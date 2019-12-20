Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $273.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.00. Align Technology has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $1,262,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 102.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

