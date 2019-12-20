All Sports Market Cap Achieves $4.64 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. All Sports has a market cap of $4.64 million and $66,041.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $5.60 and $13.77.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06825620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

