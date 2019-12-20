AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 6.8% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $182,663.00 and $897.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034909 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 101.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

