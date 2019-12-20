ALLUVA (ALV) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One ALLUVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM. During the last week, ALLUVA has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALLUVA has a market capitalization of $65,525.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALLUVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLUVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLUVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.