Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.86). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($7.44) EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

ALNY stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,985,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,018,000 after buying an additional 657,595 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,850,000 after buying an additional 528,966 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,946,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.