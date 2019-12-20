Alpha Coin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $10,241.00 and $17,373.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000607 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

