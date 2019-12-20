Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cleveland Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Cleveland Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,351.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,315.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $929.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,137 shares of company stock worth $119,053,686 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

