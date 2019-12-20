Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,400.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.26.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,356.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,313.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,208.99. The firm has a market cap of $935.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,364.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

