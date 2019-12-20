Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $49.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.71 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $47.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $195.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.65 million to $196.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.80 million, with estimates ranging from $198.02 million to $205.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAL. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

