Ambrosus (AMB) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $312,309.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin, Coinrail and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.