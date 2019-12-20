Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Amcor has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

