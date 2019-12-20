Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. Ameren has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 58.75%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

