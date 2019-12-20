American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Given $15.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Finance Trust an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 14,310 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,740,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,501,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $5,096,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFIN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 1,807,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

