Amino Network (AMIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $631,668.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.15 or 0.06620522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

AMIO is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,008,069 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

