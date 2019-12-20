Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00014456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $402,601.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.06882569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,444,195 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

