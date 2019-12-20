Analysts Anticipate Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avon Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Avon Products posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVP shares. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $196,653.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,733,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after buying an additional 717,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,807,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,455,000 after buying an additional 265,737 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the second quarter valued at about $23,003,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products in the second quarter valued at about $18,590,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVP opened at $5.67 on Friday. Avon Products has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

