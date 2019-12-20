Analysts Anticipate First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Announce $0.66 EPS

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDEF opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $602.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

