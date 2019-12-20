Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.37.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $179,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 440,219 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 21.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 795,280 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,068,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 590,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,281 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $415.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.62. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

