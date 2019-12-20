Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 20th (ALKS, ALNY, APEX, APLE, ASB, ASMB, ASNA, BOMN, BPOP, BRKL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, December 20th:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

