Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 161,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,752. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 117,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.