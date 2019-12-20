Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 469,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

In other news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $123,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

