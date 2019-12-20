Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM) recently:

12/13/2019 – Dundee Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/11/2019 – Dundee Precious Metals was given a new C$7.75 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/2/2019 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Dundee Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beacon Securities.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,960,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,497. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a one year low of C$3.44 and a one year high of C$6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$144,000.00. Also, Director Jeremy Kinsman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,700.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

