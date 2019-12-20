Analysts Set Expectations for Columbus McKinnon Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.76. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $6,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,155 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $5,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 116,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

